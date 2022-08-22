"I’m a free agent" - Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne gives update more than a year after his release

Shane Thorne (currently wrestling as Shane Haste) might currently be working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but he's technically a free agent.

Thorne was released from his WWE contract in November of 2021 after a run as Slapjack on the main roster as part of the group RETRIBUTION. In 2022, he has spent the majority of his time working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the NJPW Strong brand.

Shane Thorne recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current contractual status, Thorne revealed that he's a free agent right now despite working with New Japan:

"I’m a free agent. Just doing [by show things]. I’m only contracted to my fiancé," Shane Haste said. "That’s it. Whatever happens, happens. That’s the thing with me."

Shane Thorne on why he and Nick Miller weren't called The Mighty Don't Kneel in WWE

When Shane Thorne and Nick Miller were originally signed to WWE NXT, many hoped they would keep their tag team name - The Mighty Don't Kneel.

But when they made their NXT debut, they were given the tag team name TM-61, a decision that was made by Thorne and Miller and not WWE:

"I know there was a talk we’d had when we first joined NXT and WWE and bringing the team name there, we didn’t want to do it," Shane Haste revealed. "We’ve got other guys in Japan, Harley Jackson, we got other guys all around Australia with Slex and he’s doing NOAH stuff, too. That was the point of the TMDK name was to have that independence and go forth and do what you can do. So if WWE owned that, I think it would ruin the legacy that we have with that, if that makes any sense." [H/T: Fightful]

