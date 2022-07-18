“Arrogance of the strength that I had at that time” - Former WWE Superstar shares why he used a 'final exam' on Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared an incident involving Brock Lesnar during their time in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

Lesnar debuted in WWE's developmental territory, OVW, in 2000 after establishing a reputable career in amateur wrestling and winning the NCAA All-American Championship twice. Meanwhile, by that time, Henry had already spent four years in WWE and was known for his immaculate strength. He was with OVW during the time Lesnar joined as he was honing his wrestling skills.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mark Henry recalled the time when he called upon Brock Lesnar to challenge his move Final Exam Time during the latter's time in OVW.

The current AEW personality also stated that when he saw The Beast Incarnate at the gym, he thought of it as the opportune moment to test his strength.

"And I used to do this 'Final Exam Time' and finally it got to the time where Brock [Lesnar] was in there [the gym] and I was like, ‘Alright, today's the day, let's go’. And he was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was like ‘Come on, let's go. You're a tough guy. I want to see if it works.’," Henry said. [1:52 - 2:10]

The former WWE Superstar added that he was arrogant at the time and thought he was invincible, as no one compared to his strengths.

"Because I didn’t think Karate worked. I mean, it will work on somebody that was you know, their own size, but like putting me in a chokehold or trying to kick me. I didn't think would work. And that was just the arrogance of the strength that I had at that time. You know, I felt like if you pulled a gun out, it wouldn’t kill me." [2:13 - 2:39]

Kurt Angle looked back on Brock Lesnar's botch during WrestleMania match

The Olympic Gold Medalist and The Beast Incarnate had quite the rivalry in the early 2000s. At WrestleMania 19, Lesnar defeated Angle to win the WWE Championship.

During the match, Brock Lesnar botched a Shooting Star Press from the top rope, which resulted in him suffering a concussion.

In a recent interaction with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kurt Angle recalled the incident. He stated that the move was supposed to be the finish as Lesnar was using it in OVW. He also said that The Beast Incarnate second-guessed himself and, in turn, landed on his head.

Over time, Lesnar has cemented himself as one of the legends in the industry, having won the WWE Title on seven occasions.

He is currently feuding with Roman Reigns, and the two are set to clash at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

