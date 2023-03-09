Former WWE Superstar shuts down the idea of a potential tag team return

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's facial expressions at a recent New York Knicks basketball game have become incredible meme material online.

Not only are fans having fun with it, but fellow professional wrestlers are utilizing it as well.

One of the most humorous ones thus far is from former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, who chose to tease Matt Cardona about reforming the Hype Bros in WWE, tweeting out:

"@TheMattCardona trying to convince me to bring back the Hype Bros," Mojo Rawley said in a tweet.

While Matt Cardona found the joke entertaining, he shot down the of returning to the company with Mojo as The Hype Bros, tweeting back:

"LOL NEVER," Matt Cardona said in response.

Could FTR return to WWE next month?

While the Hype Bros won't be returning anytime soon, it appears that the door is still open for FTR to return next month.

On the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the All Elite Wrestling star spoke about his current contract status and how he's weighing the options about what will happen to him and Cash Wheeler next month.

"Just recently, we’ve been talking about what my status is with the company," Dax Harwood said. "And here’s the thing, like Cash [Wheeler] and I never ever were not trying to hold up anybody AEW or WWE or New Japan are not we’re not trying to hold anybody up for more money. Or, like we’re not trying to play the game, as far as like, well, they’re gonna offer us this. They’re offering us this. It’s not even about that. It’s about what is going to honestly like money’s a big, big factor. What’s going to make us happy? And weighing options, there are tons of options," said Harwood. [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Matt Cardona's comments? Would you like to see a Hype Bros reunion somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Did you enjoy The Hype Bros tag team? Yes No 0 votes