Former WWE Superstar addresses reports he beat up Sheamus

Cinta de Oro (f.k.a. Sin Cara) has confirmed he once had a “little misunderstanding” with Sheamus during their time together in WWE.

In 2014, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported [H/T Wrestling Inc.] that Sin Cara was involved in a physical altercation with Sheamus. Sin Cara allegedly “got the better” of the fight.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, the masked superstar did not reveal what happened in the alleged fight. However, he did confirm that a disagreement with Sheamus had taken place. The former Sin Cara explained:

“We had a little misunderstanding, me and him,” he said. “But the one thing that I mentioned before about men is maybe we can have a misunderstanding and we can battle it out, then the next day, we’ll be fine. And I understand, imagine being in a locker room where everybody wants to be number one and fighting for that one spot. I understand there is going to be some misunderstandings, not everyone is going to be on the same page and things like that.”

Must be getting punchy. Don't remember being beaten up by Sin Cara backstage... It's just how Mexicans & we Irishmen hug it out fella ;) — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 7, 2014

As the tweet above shows, Sheamus responded to the report back in May 2014. He played down the incident by joking that he and Sin Cara were simply hugging it out.

Sheamus is not the only WWE Superstar who Sin Cara allegedly fought

Sin Cara is a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion (w/Kalisto)

During his time performing as Sin Cara, Cinta de Oro was also involved in real-life altercations with Chris Jericho and Simon Gotch. The incidents prompted WWE to send him to anger management classes.

The 43-year-old, who left WWE in 2019, said he simply wanted respect from his fellow WWE Superstars. He explained:

“I say this from the bottom of my heart: Everything that happened, I was never trying to prove anything to anybody, that I was better than anybody,” he added. “It was a matter of respect for me. That’s how I grew up. It’s kind of like in the hood where you’ve got to earn your respect – that’s all I was asking for. Nothing more than that; I’m not trying to prove I’m better than you or I’m this and that – never.”

