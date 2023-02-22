Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards struggling with severe health issues

It has seemingly been a rough month for Stevie Richards. The former ECW and WWE Superstar has been out of the professional wrestling limelight in recent years, having last stepped inside the squared circle back in May 2019.

However, Richards was recently featured in the video game RetroMania Wrestling, which was released in February 2021 across multiple platforms.

Richards took to his Instagram page today to let his fans know that he's been going through some terrible health issues over the past month and that he'll be explaining what happened and documenting his road to recovery on his YouTube channel soon. He posted the following message on the social media app:

"The last 4 weeks, especially the last one, have really been something else. We aren’t quite at the finish line yet, but hopefully the road to recovery starts asap.I will be explaining what has happened and documenting my road to recovery on the YouTube channel as well as here. Speaking of the YouTube channel, we have plenty of videos to edit/publish- so there will still be new content as we work through this. Please subscribe to stay updated and for the normal fitness reviews. #blessed #blessedandgrateful #stayhealthy #healthandwellness #roadtorecovery," Stevie Richards via Instagram.

More information regarding Stevie Richards' health issues

While Richards hasn't gone into detail on what his health issues are, we do have a bit of information regarding what the former WWE Superstar has been dealing with.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Richards has been dealing with a variety of issues with his back and spine that have gotten worse over the last month or so.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Stevie a quick and speedy recovery.

What do you make of Richards' comments? Do you follow his fitness videos on YouTube? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : Is Stevie Richards your favorite member of the bWo? Yes No 0 votes