Former WWE Superstar talks canceled feud with Mysterio family [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Westin Blake recently spoke about a canceled feud with The Mysterios and Murphy on SmackDown.

Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda recently had a chat with Westin Blake, and the former Forgotten Sons member had a lot to share about a canceled SmackDown feud months before his release from WWE.

"When we first got up there, we were gonna start a feud with Buddy 'cause Buddy had just got done with Seth Rollins and he was with the Mysterio family. So when we got up there we were gonna start a feud with Buddy and the Mysterios which was gonna be very exciting. It was gonna lead to a couple of pay-per-views, what we were told with that." said Blake

"But that just didn't seem to happen. Towards the end of the year the Mysterios went away for a little bit. I think one of their family members may have gotten COVID, so they were gone for like two-three weeks. Buddy Murphy, I believe, was around someone with COVID so they had him stay away. So the storyline kind of kept changing and shifting. And then ultimately Steve caught COVID as well. Once he caught COVID I was told to leave and we will work something out later on, and that just never came to fruition." added Blake

The Mysterio family's association with Murphy didn't last long as well

Steve Cutler and Westin Blake allied with King Corbin in late 2020. The duo helped Corbin in defeating Murphy on the December 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown. Murphy was then removed from WWE TV, and this was the end of the road for Blake and Cutler as well.

Thanks for having me. It was fun chatting with ya https://t.co/pSkEe3v4FB — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 22, 2021

Cutler was released by WWE on February 4, 2021, while Blake was let go in April following WrestleMania 37. Dominik and Rey Mysterio went on to form a tag team on the blue brand and defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

What did you think of Murphy's association with the Mysterio family? Do you think a feud featuring Murphy & the Mysterios and Corbin, Blake, & Cutler would have worked? Let us know in the comment section below!

