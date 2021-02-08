Former WWE Superstar teases plans for a Nexus reunion at WrestleMania

A former member of Nexus, Fred Rosser, known as Darren Young to the WWE Universe recently hinted at a possible Nexus reunion with NXT commentator Wade Barrett at WrestleMania 37. The group was one of the most powerful factions in WWE's history but lasted for a short while compared to iconic factions like D-Generation X and the nWo.

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young is a professional wrestler currently signed to NJPW. During his time with WWE, Fred Rosser was well known for his time with the faction Nexus and as one half of former tag team champions, The Prime Time Players. Rosser spent several years in WWE before leaving the company in 2017.

In an interview with Danial Ali from The DropKick Podcast, Fred Rosser was asked about his former faction mate, Wade Barrett. Barrett is currently working on NXT as a commentator, and Ali was curious as to whether or not Rosser would follow in his footsteps. Rosser responded with an even more surprising answer, suggesting that the two could have a mini-Nexus reunion at WrestleMania 37.

"Yeah well most likely, Wrestlemania in Tampa again with the crowd. We’re gonna come back. The Nexus, him being on commentary and he’s gonna rise up from the table and we’re gonna show up and defeat Retribution. I shouldn't have dropped the news but, oops but it will be fun."

Fred Rosser could have jokingly made the aforementioned comments, but the Nexus was actually scheduled to make an appearance at last year's WrestleMania, a plan that Rosser himself had revealed. However, these plans were canceled prematurely by WWE. So one can never know what could happen.

The Nexus as a faction in WWE

The Nexus was one of the most popular and dominant factions during their short stint as a group in WWE. The faction was active from 2010 to 2011 and comprised of some WWE Superstars, including the likes of Wade Barrett, Darren Young, Heath Slater, and David Otunga.

Advertisement

Originally led by Wade Barrett, The Nexus was supposed to act as a medium of introduction to some of WWE's debuting Superstars. However, dissension between the group saw the rise of a new leader in former WWE Superstar and veteran professional wrestler CM Punk.

However, this would only last a short while, as poor booking decisions, and the fact that new leader CM Punk was not on good terms with WWE management at the time saw the group dissolve in August 2011. Needless to say, The Nexus was one of the most entertaining stables in WWE history.

Would you like to see a Nexus reunion? Let us know in the comments section down below.