Former WWE Superstar teases return amid the company's latest blockbuster deal

WWE recently signed a blockbuster deal with a major promotion. A former star has now teased making a return to the company.

Former WWE star Aiden English, now known as Matthew Rehwoldt, is the latest to comment on his ex-employer's new deal with TNA. World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling have been working together for the past year. Several stars from the latter's promotion have appeared on NXT, while a few stars from the black and silver brand have crossed over as well.

Stars like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have made sporadic appearances in NXT this past year, with the former even challenging for the Women's Title. TNA Wrestling recently announced on its social media that both companies have agreed to a multi-year partnership in which superstars of NXT and TNA will gain access to cross-promotional activities.

Aiden English, who does commentary for TNA, took to social media to tease that he could return as the voice of NXT.

"So this basically means I’m the voice of NXT, right? Eat it @VicJosephWWE! 😉"

Aiden English previously worked for WWE from 2012 until his release in 2020.

Former WWE star Aiden English predicted that Liv Morgan would drop her title before Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan had an incredible year in 2024. She returned from injury and won the Women's World Championship. She also managed to get a bit of revenge on Rhea Ripley by almost taking everything away from her. Both women settled their feud during RAW's premiere on Netflix. However, this time, Mami came out on top.

Aiden English predicted Liv Morgan would lose her title before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast. He also predicted that Morgan would win the 2025 Royal Rumble match with help from The Judgment Day.

"I think she might lose the title before then, but with some Dominik Mysterio shenanigans [wins the Royal Rumble]. [It's] something she hasn’t done yet. I know how much they like her, and they want to see her continue to be on top. So, I can see her losing it [Women's World Championship] in wild fashion, but then, with classic Judgment Day and Dom shenanigans, she pulls that out and adds her to her resume," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Aiden English's prediction about Liv Morgan will come true at the Royal Rumble.

