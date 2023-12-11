Former WWE superstar teases returning after 9 years to face Charlotte Flair

A former WWE superstar who retired back in 2014 recently teased a potential matchup against Charlotte Flair.

Tyler Reks was with WWE from 2008 to 2012 and briefly returned to the independent circuit in 2014. She retired that same year before making headlines in February 2021 after coming out as a trans woman.

Reks, real name Gabbi Tuft, has become a social media star on TikTok with 937,000 followers. She recently told TV Insider that she's open to returning to wrestling, asking her followers on X who should she face in her first match in almost a decade.

One fan suggested Charlotte Flair, who is considered one of the greatest women's wrestlers in WWE history. Tuft responded to the fan and immediately teased the possibility. WWE has not had a trans woman superstar, while AEW has Nyla Rose and Impact Wrestling has Gisele Shaw on their rosters.

"Hmmmm…," Tuft wrote.

Gabbi Tuft is open to the idea of returning to wrestling. She told TV Insider that she went to Dustin Rhodes' wrestling school in Texas to run the ropes again. She is just waiting to get full clearance from her doctors since she underwent open-heart surgery in 2019 after being diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm.

Charlotte Flair suffered a knee injury on SmackDown

Gabbi Tuft's dream match against Charlotte Flair might not happen anytime soon. Tuft will need to get cleared by doctors and her recent visit with WWE didn't go as planned. Flair, on the other hand, suffered a knee injury on SmackDown in her match against Asuka.

According to PWInsider, the injury was legitimate and Flair was evaluated after the match. She can be heard yelling "my knee" during the broadcast and several of her peers are worried about her injury.

There's still no confirmation of what kind of knee injury Flair suffered. If she tore an ACL or any ligament in her knee, she could be out for six to nine months. If she suffered a knee sprain, she could be out for two weeks to a year depending on the severity.

