Former WWE Superstar Teddy Hart arrested again

Former WWE Superstar Teddy Hart, a member of the famous Hart Family, has been arrested once again.

Teddy Hart was signed by WWE in 1998 to a developmental contract. At the time, he was the youngest person to receive such a contract from the company. Unfortunately, he would be released by 2002. He returned to the company again in 2005 and wrestled in several dark matches. Teddy Hart returned once again and was part of Florida Championship Wrestling before he was released in 2007.

Hart also appeared in the crowd at a Full Sail University NXT taping with his cat.

Teddy Hart is at Full Sail sitting in the crowd with his cat pic.twitter.com/eSxxM8Qiwf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 7, 2019

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, the 41-year-old wrestler has been arrested on multiple charges filed against him.

The report stated that Teddy Hart was arrested on February 10, and has since been held at the Tarrant County Correction Center. Hart, whose real name is Edward Ellsworth Annis, is recorded as being held in custody at the center on their website.

Teddy Hart - real name Edward Ellsworth Annis - Tarrant County Correction Center

The charges recorded show that he is being held for possession of a controlled substance, injuring a child/elderly/disabled person or persons, and also for evading arrest. The website does not list the amount for the bond.

Former WWE Superstar Teddy Hart's history of legal issues

Teddy Hart is a third-generation wrestler. His father, B.J. Annis, and grandfather, Stu Hart, were both prominent wrestlers.

Teddy Hart's arrest is not the first time the wrestler has found himself in legal trouble. The former WWE superstar got into trouble in 2014. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that he was wanted on alleged sexual assault charges involving two women. The charges were dropped in 2016.

In January 2017, Hart was arrested in Arlington, Texas. He was charged with DUI, evading arrest, and auto theft, with all of the charges, later being dropped.

2020 saw Teddy Hart facing illegal issues multiple times. The facts of the issues are listed below:

February 2020: Teddy Hart was arrested in Virginia. He was then charged with possession of a substance with intent to sell/distribute.

March 4, 2020: Teddy Hart was arrested in Virginia for violating the conditions of his bail. He was supposed to stay under house arrest at the time.

March 26, 2020: Teddy Hart was arrested in Virginia. He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Maria Manic at the house of wrestler Ace Montana. Montana accused Teddy Hart of assaulting Manic and revealed that he pulled a gun on Hart to stop him from hurting Manic further. Hart was then charged with strangulation by the police and held without bail until April 22, which was his court date.

October 23, 2020: Teddy Hart was arrested once again, this time in Texas, and was charged with injuring a disabled person, evading arrest, and being in possession of a controlled substance.

The details of the latest incident are not clear as of now.