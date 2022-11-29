Former WWE Superstar The Hurricane shares bizarre opinions regarding FIFA World Cup 

Former WWE Superstar Shane Helms, otherwise known as The Hurricane, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on football and the FIFA World Cup.

Helms worked for WWE between 2001 and 2010, portraying The Hurricane during two separate periods on WWE TV. The first was between 2001 and 2006, the second between 2008 and 2010. At present, Helms is once again working for the McMahon-run empire, having signed a legend's deal in 2022.

Now, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament. When former NXT personality Josiah Williams tweeted that he was fully invested in Brazil and the World Cup, The Hurricane responded with a quote-tweet and gave his thoughts on the sport of football.

In his caption, Helms compared footballs to volleyballs and described the goal as a hockey net.

"I’ll break it down: They play on a football field, but they kick a volleyball into a hockey net and they average 1 point for every 47 hours of game play," he wrote.

Helms was also critical of the low-scoring nature of football matches, especially given their long runtime.

What was the fan response to The Hurricane's FIFA World Cup post?

Wrestling fans and football fans across the board have also taken to social media to respond to Helms' World Cup tweet.

One fan claimed that 'American brains would melt' if touchdowns only scored one point.

Slippin Jimmy @shitsandpiper @ShaneHelmsCom Imagine if touchdowns were only 1 point. American brains would melt @ShaneHelmsCom Imagine if touchdowns were only 1 point. American brains would melt

Helms responded by noting that home runs in baseball were also worth one point.

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom 🤷🏻‍♂️ @shitsandpiper Yeah, we clearly struggle with scores of 1. How much is a homerun in baseball again?🤷🏻‍♂️ @shitsandpiper Yeah, we clearly struggle with scores of 1. How much is a homerun in baseball again? 😁🤷🏻‍♂️

Another fan noted that it was more like eight hockey nets in one.

One fan called football players 'drama queens.'

One fan noted that football is actually played using the feet, as opposed to American football which is played with hands.

Si Stew @Capitalclamface @ShaneHelmsCom Or alternatively, they actually kick the ball with their feet on a football pitch instead of picking it up, running in circles for 10 seconds and then everyone falls over regardless of where they are standing @ShaneHelmsCom Or alternatively, they actually kick the ball with their feet on a football pitch instead of picking it up, running in circles for 10 seconds and then everyone falls over regardless of where they are standing

Another fan took a dig at the timekeeping in football.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently in its group stages. You can read all about it right here.

What did you think of The Hurricane's opinions? Have you been watching the FIFA World Cup? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

