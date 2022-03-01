"He just burst out laughing" - Former WWE star told Hulk Hogan he would retire after turning 44 (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page revealed that he originally planned on retiring at 44, and the WWE Hall of Famer even told Hulk Hogan about this intent several years ago.

The former WWE Superstar revealed details of his conversation with the Hulkster from the late 90s on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show." The three-time WCW Champion recalled telling Hogan during a plane ride that he would hang up his boots before he got too old.

The Hulkster didn't believe DDP's claims and predicted his former WCW colleague would work into his 60s. As it panned out, Hulk Hogan was accurate with his prophecy:

"It took me till almost 64 to fly off into the sunset," said DDP. "You know, that match in AEW. I was on a flight with Hogan, and it's like the middle of 97, or maybe it's 98; I can't remember exactly. We were talking, and he said, so I said, you know, 'By the time I'm 44, I'm done.' And he just burst out laughing. I go, 'No, really, by the time I'm 44, I'm done.' He says, 'Are you crazy?' You're going to be working well into your 50s and 60s. I go, 'You're out of your mind! No way!' So, never say never (laughs)." [5:44 - 6:40]

When was WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page's last match?

DDP most recently returned to the ring for AEW in 2020 when he worked a six-man tag team match at the age of 64 on a special "Bash At The Beach" Dynamite episode.

Before his AEW appearance, Page participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 32.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite

Who remembers when Diamond Dallas Page had a match in AEW Who remembers when Diamond Dallas Page had a match in AEW 😂 https://t.co/bB0YPvRjof

Diamond Dallas Page started his wrestling career relatively late as a 35-year-old rookie, but he rose through the ranks quickly and became a major WCW star in his prime.

DDP has wrestled sporadically over the past decade as he has had just four official matches on his record. No matter what his future holds, he has already cemented his status as a legendary wrestler.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of DDP? Yes No 9 votes so far