“He also gives back” - Former WWE Women’s Champion reveals her husband's opinion of Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Natalya recently detailed her husband, Tyson Kidd's, thoughts on Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has been a part of the combat industry for almost 20 years and is often regarded as the greatest of all time by several veterans. Brock has been the top star in every promotion he has represented and has won championships all over the world.

Natalya was recently interviewed by Sports Guys Talking Wrestling where she revealed that T.J. Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, is a huge fan of the WWE Champion and considers him the Mount Rushmore of wrestling:

"My husband actually said this. He said Brock Lesnar is the greatest pro wrestler of all time and I said to him, I was like, ‘Explain that’ because I just wanted to hear my husband — well he’s like a wrestling connoisseur, T.J. Wilson. I said I wanted to know where that was coming from because I think Brock is incredible,"- said Natalya and he said, ‘You could take Brock Lesnar right now in 2022 and put him in wrestling in 1950 and his style would still hold strong. He’s gifted at his physicality, he’s more than proven himself on the mic. He evolves, he changes, he’s grown and he also gives back."(H/T- Post Wrestling)

Brock Lesnar will a part of the Greatest WrestleMania match ever

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history will see The Beast face off against Roman Reigns in what has been billed as "the greatest WrestleMania match ever" by WWE.

The stakes are higher than ever for this showdown between the two top stars as both major championships will be on the line. The two powerhouses will also stand across the ring from each other on next week's SmackDown.

Although Roman and Brock have wrestled each other in the past, their feud has never been this intense before. The rivalry between the two has been brewing for quite some time now and will culminate at AT&T stadium in Texas.

