"They told me I wasn't really allowed to say it" - Former WWE Superstar reveals what term was banned by Vince McMahon

A lot of superstars realize that when you sign with WWE, Vince McMahon has a particular set of rules that don't necessarily make sense outside of his bubble.

Viktor of The Ascension was the latest guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his WWE career. During the show, Viktor told a very interesting story that he wasn't allowed to mention the famous Hart Dungeon after signing with the company.

"When I got to WWE, they told me I wasn’t really allowed to say it," Viktor revealed. "I’m not too sure if it had to do with the Benoit stigma or whatever it was, but we used to always pitch it. Everybody else that came from the Dungeon, it was a given that if you hear somebody is from Calgary and you’re like, ‘That guy can work. That guy is going to be a good wrestler.’ When I got to FCW, they were like, ‘Nope, we’re not letting you say that anymore.’ I think even (William) Regal said it one time on NXT and they told him to quit saying it. I never got a definitive answer as to why. They just told me to drop it, and I said fine."

WWE released the Ascension back in December of 2019

WWE released Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension on December 8, 2019.

While both wrestlers have made multiple appearances on the independent scene since their release, neither have worked for another national wrestling company.

Konnor and Viktor were an active part of the WWE roster for eight months before the company released the tag team from their contracts.

What do you make of Viktor's comments? Why do you think Vince McMahon has banned mentions of the Hart Dungeon on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

