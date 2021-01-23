Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov looks almost unrecognizable in new photo

Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov is looking almost unrecognizable in his latest picture, recently shared by BT Sport WWE's official Instagram handle.

It's been a decade since Vladimir Kozlov was let go by WWE. In a picture that was recently shared by BT Sport WWE, Kozlov can be seen promoting his own brand of vodka, called 'Moscow Mauler'. Check out the post below:

Former #WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov looks much different today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ium29JggVo — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 21, 2021

Vladimir Kozlov had a dominant run in WWE, back in 2008-09

Vladimir Kozlov made his official WWE SmackDown debut on April 4, 2008, and quickly established himself as a heel. His entrance didn't include a titantron video or a theme, making for quite a unique presentation. He defeated Matt Bentley in his debut match, followed by several dominant wins against lower-tier Superstars.

| FULL MATCH |@TripleH's WWE Championship is at stake as he battles @EdgeRatedR and Vladimir Kozlov in a Triple Threat Match at #SurvivorSeries 2008: Courtesy of @WWENetwork.



WATCH ▶️ https://t.co/ubpayBwWel pic.twitter.com/8Uorj2p1uv — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2020

He defeated The Undertaker via DQ on November 4, 2008 and later competed in a Triple Threat match for the WWE title, against Triple H and Edge, at Survivor Series 2008. The biggest win of Vladimir Kozlov's career came on the February 17, 2009 edition of SmackDown, where he pinned The Undertaker clean, in a singles contest. He won the tag team titles with Santino Marella on one occasion, during his WWE stint.

Here's Vladimir Kozlov opening up on how WWE helped him learn skills that he used in his acting career:

"I was supposed to do a lot of stuff for this movie. It's supposed to be art. Lots of carrying guns, lots of stuff. It was a combination of a different type of skills. Plus, I did lots of stunts, too. WWE helped me a lot because I need to know how to react in different situations."

Advertisement

Vladimir Kozlov later competed for a Japanese promotion named Inoki Genome Federation. Around 10 years after his WWE exit, Kozlov is looking in good shape and seems to be doing well in his life.

What was your most memorable WWE moment involving Vladimir Kozlov? Do you think he had it in him to become a megastar in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.