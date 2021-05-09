Former WWE Superstar wanted Chelsea Green to retire her

In an episode of Oral Sessions, Mickie James opened up about a potential feud between herself and Chelsea Green. James further revealed that they thought about Green retiring her at the end of the feud.

Chelsea Green is an extremely talented athlete and professional wrestler. Unfortunately, she was recently released by WWE along with a number of high-profile wrestlers, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

During her conversation with Renee Paquette, Mickie James revealed that her feud with Chelsea Green was meant to be her comeback from injury. Unfortunately, WWE scrapped these plans, but James was very invested in the storyline.

"That was supposed to be my comeback or whatever. That was part of my comeback from my injury and stuff. I was like ‘oh this will actually be really cool. And it’s a cool way to flip the script, do it differently but then hopefully build Chelsea up and do something. And maybe she even retires me or whatever.’ It be a cool thing to do and a full circle like little moment. I don’t know. It could’ve been awesome. It could’ve been really awesome I guess," said Mickie James (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The feud was initially meant to have James and Green team up before the two would eventually turn on each other.

Chelsea Green pitched plenty of ideas to WWE Creative before being released

Before her release, Chelsea Green was unfortunately sidelined with a wrist injury. The former WWE Superstar was promoted to the main roster but was never really involved in any significant storyline.

However, it wasn't for lack of trying. Green pitched a number of ideas to WWE Creative. In fact, she pitched 15 different ideas, all of which were rejected.

This included a potential storyline that involved her becoming Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend and even one where she could have joined The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

One can only imagine how well these storylines would have done. Sadly, Chelsea Green was not given the opportunity. What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green's run with WWE? Let us know in the comments below.