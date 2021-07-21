Former WWE Superstar wants a match with Finn Balor on the moon

Former WWE Superstar nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) has expressed his wish to face Finn Balor on the moon. nZo tweeted that he took inspiration from an 83-year-old woman who recently became the oldest person to enter outer space.

The former WWE Superstar also credited Jerry 'The King' Lawler who is wrestling in his 70s and added that one day, nZo himself will wrestle on the moon. His opponent of choice is Finn Balor.

Here's the tweet from nZo:

"Today, an earth woman at 83 years old became the oldest person to ever enter outer space. If Jerry ”The King” Lawler is still at it & wrestling into his 70’s. You can bet your ass, one day, I’ll wrestle on the moon. #BadaBoom #RealestGuy On the Moon...Opponent: @FinnBalor"

nZo was let go by WWE in 2018 and since his departure, has focused on his musical career. However, the former fan-favorite returned to the professional wrestling industry under his new name and has worked on a few Independent shows since.

Today, an earth woman at 83 years old became the oldest person to ever enter outer space.



If Jerry ”The King” Lawler is still at it & wrestling into his 70’s.



You can bet your ass, one day, I’ll wrestle on the moon. #BadaBoom #RealestGuy

On the Moon...



Opponent: @FinnBalor — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Finn Balor is part of the SmackDown roster after moving up from NXT. For two years, Balor worked in NXT and established himself as one of the most dominant superstars of the brand.

After returning to NXT in 2019, Balor won the NXT Championship and enjoyed one of the most dominant reigns as champion. However, at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross.

Finn Balor will aim to establish his place on the main roster

After a two-month hiatus from WWE TV, Balor finally showed up on SmackDown. Upon his return, he attacked another former NXT Champion, Sami Zayn. It now remains to be seen how the first ever WWE Universal Champion will be treated on the main roster this time around.

The SmackDown roster is currently filled with some of the best names in the business, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and veterans like John Cena and Edge.

Edited by Vishal Kataria