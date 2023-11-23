Former WWE Superstar wants to return after 2 years; asks company to fire multiple stars to hire her

A former WWE star is interested in returning to the company once again, but it appears that it won't be simple for the company to bring her back. After there was some speculation surrounding a return, the star has now commented on what the company would need to do to sign her again. The star in question is none other than Eva Marie.

The star's time in WWE came to an end two years ago after she was released in November 2021. She has not been silent since then, and has been successful outside the company as well, and also starred in a film this year.

She teased a return to the company after a USA Network tweet asked whether it was time for her to come back to the company, and now has said that she's more than ready to return again.

While she would be more than happy to return, she did say that others would need to be released for her to be hired. She said she was the highest-paid female star in WWE, and that her contract could only work if others were fired, so that she could be a part of the company again, as otherwise, they could not afford her.

Expand Tweet

Given the real-life releases the company has had to make in the last few years, the statement may not make her a favorite with fans, however, it appears to just be a joke. Even if she was brought back, Triple H is unlikely to release other stars to do so.