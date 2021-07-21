Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake details his experience with the company 

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake has opened up about his experience with the company. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Blake stated that he has nothing but great memories from his time with WWE.

During the interview, Blake spoke about his time under the NXT brand and said that he was able to evolve from when he started to where things are currently at.

Here's Westin Blake's full interview with Chris Van Vliet:

Blake pointed to his NXT Tag Team Championship victory with Murphy as one of the highlights from his time under the brand. The former Forgotten Sons member was also proud to be pitching the idea of forming the group with Steve Cutler, and also meeting his wife and starting a life with her.

"Looking back I have nothing but great memories there. I felt like I was able to evolve with NXT as well from when I started in 2013 to where it is now. Winning the NXT Tag Titles with Buddy Murphy was one of the highlights. Getting with Steve [Cutler] and pitching The Forgotten Sons, that was another proud moment where we gave them something as an idea and they ran with it. Meeting my wife there and getting to start a life with her. Getting to travel and wrestle in places that I never thought I would be able to travel to. I got to wrestle in Paris in a circus tent, little stuff like that. Of course all of the friendships you get to make," Blake said.

Wesley Blake will be moving forward with his new name Westin Blake

After being let go by WWE in April 2021, Wesley Blake decided to change his name to Westin Blake. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was mostly known for his run with Murphy in NXT, as part of The Forgotten Sons, and also had a brief cameo as The Knights of the Lone Wolf with Baron Corbin.

However, earlier in the year, both Blake and Cutler were let go by WWE. It now remains to be seen where the former NXT Tag Team Champion will end up.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Prem Deshpande