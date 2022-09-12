Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake recently returned to WWE Performance Center 

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake apparently made a one-off return to the WWE Performance Center for guest coaching.

Blake signed with WWE in 2013, starting out on the NXT brand, and formed a tag team with Buddy Murphy. Prior to his main roster debut, Blake formed a stable, The Forgotten Sons, along with Jaxon Ryker and Steve Cutler, now Steve Maclin.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was invited back to the WWE Performance Center to carry out some guest coaching duties, according to Fightful. This is apparently because Blake and his former teammate Steve Maclin were highly regarded behind the scenes at the PC.

Fightful Select also noted that Blake's work outside of WWE has also impressed those at the Performance Center.

What has Wesley Blake been up to since leaving WWE?

Blake was released by WWE in April 2021 due to budget cuts, following that of Steve Maclin in February of that same year.

Since then, he has notably been a regular for upstart promotion Control Your Narrative. He even debuted as part of a faction with EC3 and Braun Strowman back at Ring Of Honor's Final Battle.

Wesley last got in the ring at an AEW Dark taping, where he lost via submission to rising star Daniel Garcia.

