Former WWE Superstar willing to return after 11 years following fan's request to Triple H

Triple H has rehired several former WWE talents since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July. Chris Masters, a WWE Superstar between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011, is the latest person to tease a possible return.

Masters' last WWE match ended in defeat against Jack Swagger on the August 4, 2011, episode of Superstars. The Masterpiece has worked for several promotions since then, including IMPACT/TNA and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Friday's SmackDown episode took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. A fan in attendance created a sign that contained a request for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H:

Masters shared a picture of the sign on Twitter. The 39-year-old also made it clear that he would be prepared to participate in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match if the opportunity arises.

Masters competed in four Royal Rumble matches during his WWE career. In his last Rumble appearance in 2011, the current NWA star lasted almost two minutes before CM Punk eliminated him.

Should Triple H rehire Chris Masters?

Masters is arguably best remembered for his devastating finisher, The Master Lock. A variation of the submission move is now being used in WWE by Bobby Lashley.

Following Masters' tweet, fans were largely optimistic about the prospect of him returning to WWE after an 11-year absence. Some Twitter users urged the two-time NWA National Champion to contact Triple H, while others suggested that he should face Lashley:

Anthony Johnson @AJ_PsyChO23 @ChrisAdonis If that happens there might be a chance encounter for The MasterLock vs The Hurt Lock @ChrisAdonis If that happens there might be a chance encounter for The MasterLock vs The Hurt Lock 😭😂

Masters' most significant WWE match came at Unforgiven 2005, where he lost a 16-minute contest against two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He is also known for his tag team partnership and rivalry with Carlito.

Lashley previously faced Masters twice in WWE and once in IMPACT/TNA. The All Mighty won all three matches.

Would you like to see Chris Masters back in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

