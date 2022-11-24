Former WWE Superstar willing to return after 11 years to be involved in major Roman Reigns match 

With Roman Reigns sitting atop the WWE mountain, many are keen to work with him. One person who is open to returning to the company to collaborate with The Tribal Chief is Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo is currently working as a wrestling coordinator on the hit show, Young Rock, which tells the story of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. A scene from the recent series got many talking as fans saw a young Roman and Rock tease a potential WrestleMania dream match.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Chavo said that if Roman v The Rock was to go down at WrestleMania, he'd love to be involved somehow.

"What was really cool is us teasing that in Season Two. The internet went crazy. That was really cool. I would love to see that. And I would love to see 'Young Rock' people involved, and me too. That'd be awesome." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

With Roman having named himself as the head of his family's table, a dream match to decide who the true leader of The Anoa'i Family is will be a WWE story for the ages.

Roman Reigns says his run as champion has only just begun

For more than 810 days, The Head of The Table has ruled over all of WWE as the WWE Universal Champion, and despite some starting to get bored with his reign, Roman appears to be showing no signs of slowing down.

During a recent conversation with The Ringer, Roman Reigns was asked when he thinks his time as champion may come to an end.

"I’m right in the middle of it. People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We’re in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now. Just wait, man. Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger." (H/T The Ringer)

During his current run as champion, Roman Reigns has defeated a who's who of WWE, from John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and most recently, Logan Paul.

Who will be the one to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

