Former WWE Superstar wishes Liv Morgan, shares hilarious photo from past incident

Liv Morgan received a lot of messages and wishes on her 29th birthday, including a wholesome wish from former WWE Superstar, Lana, also known as CJ Perry.

Lana is good friends with Morgan in real life. She signed with WWE in 2013 and became the on-screen social ambassador of her real-life partner Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW). Perry, who also competed in numerous matches throughout her WWE career, was released by the company in 2021. She announced her retirement two years later.

Taking to Twitter, CJ Perry shared a video featuring herself and Morgan. She also sent a heartfelt message to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Happy Birthday @YaOnlyLivvOnce! Love you," wrote Perry.

CJ Perry aka Lana shared a photo of Liv Morgan from a hilarious past incident

CJ Perry (Lana) and Liv Morgan have been good friends in real life and have also been spotted hanging out with each other despite the former not being employed by WWE anymore.

In a follow-up tweet, Perry shared a photo of Liv Morgan sitting outside a hotel room after the two women accidentally locked themselves out of a room. She once again wishes the former SmackDown Women's Champion a "Happy Birthday".

"That one time we got locked out of our room @YaOnlyLivvOnce Happy Birthday!!!!!" wrote Lana.

During a recent appearance on UpUpDownDown, Morgan revealed that she has a torn shoulder. The timeline of the 29-year-old's injury is yet to be revealed, however, the WWE Universe is hoping to see her return to in-ring action as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Morgan's now-former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, found a new tag team partner in the form of Shotzi. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the vacant Women's Tag Team Titles, currently held by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

