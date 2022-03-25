Former WWE Superstar wishes he worked with Rey Mysterio

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto (aka Samuray Del Sol) has talked about his desire to work with Rey Mysterio.

The current AEW star worked in WWE from 2013 until 2021. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, and a two-time United States Champion.

In a recent appearance on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast, Del Sol spoke of his time in WWE. He also disclosed that he created his G.L.O.A.T character to eventually face Rey Mysterio.

"That’s another thing too, I’m still gonna continue as the G.L.O.A.T, I am the G.L.O.A.T and that’s pretty cool. I told Rey the whole thing about it. ‘I created this character because in the long run, I want to go against you.’ I’ve never wrestled against Rey. We’ve been on the same game show, Rey Mysterio and — but we never, ever wrestled and that’s one match I’ve always wanted," Del Sol said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

A confrontation between the two luchadors seems unlikely as both are signed to rival promotions.

Samuray Del Sol also enjoyed working with Rey Mysterio's current rival

The former Kalisto also praised Rey's current rival, The Miz. He commended The A-Lister's work as a heel and talked about how easy it was to have a match with him.

"Miz is one of my favorite matches too because he’s such a great heel. Man, he’s such a great heel, he’s so easy to work with and so easy to just not even plan anything. I can just go out there and have a match with him. He’s that good. I admire his work and everything. I had fun working with Miz too," Del Sol added.

The Miz @mikethemiz The most must-see moment in the history of Talking Smack! Check out #WWEEvil now on @PeacockTV! The most must-see moment in the history of Talking Smack! Check out #WWEEvil now on @PeacockTV! https://t.co/ccWxW5crGs

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, AEW star Del Sol's last appearance in the company came during the November 3, 2021 edition of Dynmaite. He and Aero Star unsuccessfully challenged AAA Tag Team Champion FTR.

What do you think about Samuray Del Sol's comments? Will he ever get the chance to wrestle Rey Mysterio? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy