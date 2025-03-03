Former WWE Superstar wrestles and wins first match in 505 days

Recently, a former WWE Superstar made a return to the squared circle. They not only wrestled their first match in 505 days, but they managed to secure victory, potentially earning a title match.

The former star in question is Cassie Lee, better known to the WWE Universe as Peyton Royce. Royce was one-half of the popular duo The IIconics and was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion way back in 2021.

Since then, Royce has wrestled across a variety of different promotions, but her last match before her most recent one was nearly 505 days ago in her home country of Australia for WSW Full Throttle. Now, the star is back in action, having made an appearance at the SMASH Wrestling Rumble.

Royce took on Alexa Nicole in the Rec Room in Toronto, just hours before Elimination Chamber 2025, and came out on top. She then called out SMASH Women's Champion Jody Threat for a title match.

Royce even hinted at the possibility of reuniting with her IIconics tag team partner Jessie McKay, aka Billie Kay. It certainly would be interesting to see the two former WWE Superstars back together again. All said and done, it was great to see the 32-year-old back in the ring.

Peyton Royce is married to current WWE Superstar Shawn Spears

The reason why Peyton Royce was away from the ring for 505 days was that she was on maternity leave. The 32-year-old is married to current WWE Superstar Shawn Spears and the couple have two children together. Their second child was born back in June 2024.

Roughly seven months later, Royce made her return to the ring. As for Spears, he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year in February. Since then, he has been slowly and steadily building a faction of his own and now serves as the "Mentor" of his stable, featuring Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame.

As of this writing, there is no official name for this new stable. That being said, should the opportunity arise, it would be great to see Royce make a return to the company and work alongside her husband in NXT.

