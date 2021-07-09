"Life isn't over when you get released from WWE" - Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen sends encouraging words to recently released stars (Exclusive)

WWE recently saw a huge depletion in their roster following a sizeable number of releases. This included the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, Andrade and many more.

It's a tough and confusing time for some of these released stars, and one former WWE Superstar, Zach Gowen, shared some words of encouragement for these stars in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III.

Gowen himself was released from his contract way back in 2004 an experience he vividly recalled.

"To the men and women who have gotten released and fired from the job, listen man, there's a whole big world out there. There's never been a better time to not have a contract than in 2021. We're on YouTube, we're on podcasts, there's so many ways to stay engaged with your audience and make that authentic connection. So many opportunities to get work whether its inside of wrestling or outside of it. So life isn't over when you get released from WWE. Although there might be a period of time when you think it is!" said Zach Gowen

In just the first six months of 2021, WWE released no less than 30 superstars, citing budget cuts as the main reason.

Granted, many of the superstars who were initially released have made their way back to the company or to other promotions, specifically Samoa Joe and Andrade who have come back and joined WWE and AEW respectively.

There are still a lot of WWE Superstars who are still serving out their non-compete clauses. Hopefully we will get to see some of these former WWE stars make successful comebacks in the pro-wrestling industry soon.

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black recently made his AEW debut

One superstar who many fans were shocked to see released was none other than Aleister Black, who looked set for a push in WWE. However, he was one of many high-profile superstars released last month.

Despite being released, Black was quick to return to the pro-wrestling scene as he made his debut on AEW, under the monicker of Malakai Black.

Black signed for WWE just over a month after his WWE release and a few days after his wife, Thea Trinidad A.K.A. Zelina Vega, made her return to the company.

