Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella comment on changing their names to 'The Garcia Twins'

Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella recently opened up about changing their names from "Bella Twins" to "Garcia Twins."

Nikki and Brie have had major roles in developing the women's division of WWE. Both women have had illustrious careers and have also gained fans from all over the world. Despite the duo walking away from the professional wrestling business for personal reasons, they continue to inspire lives through their work.

While speaking in an interview on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, the Bella Twins mentioned how difficult it was for them to let go of the name they had created together.

They detailed how it was a major decision for them and impacted their lives.

“A year before our contract was coming up, we knew we just wanted to walk away and were done with this chapter of our lives. The one thing we knew is that ‘Wait, if we leave WWE, we’re gonna lose our name.’ We really had to do the work a year before our contract was coming up when we had to make the decision like ‘Wait, do we just stay because we are The Bella Twins and we created this empire around that, or do we walk away from it all as we enter a new chapter in our lives as just the Garcia twins.”

The formerly known Bella Twins further added that they had to consult a life coach before deciding. They stated that changing the names would have meant losing all their fans who supported the Bella Twins, and thus, it was pretty difficult for them.

“So we had to work with a life coach literally with this, cause like it’s an identity thing not only to the world but like to who you are. We have this incredible Bella Army, an insane fandom worldwide. The relationship with them became so intimate and strong, and a lot of inspiration and motivation. So for us, we even thought about them, 'How are they gonna feel that they can’t be called the Bella army anymore?' It took us a year to really talk about that. We were losing our identities.” [H/T Ringside News]

WWE stars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay spoke about their feud with The Bella Twins

WWE stars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay spoke about their feud with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, which would have impacted their careers.

While speaking on the Off Her Chops podcast, Lee and McKay mentioned that it was initially planned that the duo would face The Bella Twins following their victory, but the plan changed at the last moment.

They further stated that if they had faced The Bella Twins, it would have changed the trajectory of their respective careers.

"We definitely didn’t know when we won them… We won the titles at WrestleMania and we were supposed to go into this story with The Bellas... Which would have probably changed the trajectory of our careers and that’s not no one’s fault. Everything happens for a reason. But, why did it not happen?"

It would be exciting to see if WWE has any plans for The Bella Twins in the near future.

