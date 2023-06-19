Former WWE Superstars officially set to team together for the first time

Having both left WWE over the past few years, it has been announced that the talented duo of KAIRI (a.k.a Kairi Sane) and Sareee (a.k.a Sarray) will team together at an upcoming event.

Both women had a strong fanbase while they performed for World Wrestling Entertainment. However, they each decided to let their contracts run out, seemingly due to creative issues.

Now back performing in their native Japan, it was announced earlier today that on Friday, August 4, at Sareee's self-named event ''Sareee-ISM Chapter II', she and KAIRI will take on SEAdLINNNG’s Arisa Nakajima and Marvelous’ Takumi Iroha in Tokyo.

Due to her debut being delayed by the pandemic, Sareee did not find much success in WWE. On the other hand, KAIRI picked up many big wins, from capturing the NXT women's championship as well as the tag team titles with Asuka.

KAIRI on a possible return to WWE

During her four-year run with the company, the Japanese star went toe-to-toe with some of the company's top names, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Despite being upset with her spot on the card, KAIRI recently revealed in an interview on The Ten Count that she is still interested in making her return to World Wrestling Entertainment should they ever ask her to come back.

“Vince said the door is always open. ‘You’re always welcome to come back,’ and if she comes back one day, she will team up with Asuka again, and team up with IYO SKY or maybe even go up against IYO SKY. Who knows,” said KAIRI. (H/T Ringside News)

Check out the full interview below:

This year, KAIRI competed in one of the biggest matches of her career as she went one-on-one with Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) for the IWGP Women's Championship

