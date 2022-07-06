Former WWE Superstars The Authors of Pain’s debut show reportedly dramatically underselling

Former WWE Superstars The Authors of Pain are about to run their first show for the Wrestling Entertainment Series, and tickets aren't moving very well at all.

This is the second time that the former Akam and Rezar have tried to kickstart the promotion. The first event was scheduled for June 4 but was rescheduled due to the Queen's Jubilee, according to AOP.

The event is now scheduled for July 9, and with a lot less star power than what was initially scheduled for the month before. According to Adam Cailler of the Daily Star, ticket sales are moving incredibly slow.

"Just been told that this re-arranged show, which still has people advertised on the poster who aren't coming, and is being held at the 10,000 seater Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham has sold *drum roll*... LESS THAN 350 tickets," Adam Cailler said in a tweet.

Multiple former WWE Superstars are no longer appearing for the Wrestling Entertainment Series

Many former WWE Superstars were originally scheduled for the WES event in June that aren't appearing on this weekend's show.

Braun Strowman was originally scheduled to headline against former UFC star Alistair Overeem. Instead, IMPACT Wrestling's Moose is now in Strowman's spot.

On top of that, Nia Jax was supposed to face Lana to reignite a longstanding WWE rivalry. But a couple of weeks back, Lana pulled out of the show, and now Jax is making it clear that she won't be appearing either despite still being advertised. Tweeting out:

"I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again...I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people," Nia Jax said

Unless there is an insane spike in ticket sales in the next couple of days, it appears that AOP will likely be running their first and last professional wrestling show for the foreseeable future.

