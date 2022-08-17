Former WWE Tag Team Champion comments on training The Rock, Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon (Exclusive)

Dr. Tom Prichard appeared on the latest episode of UnSKripted and opened up about his experiences training multiple future WWE Hall of Famers during the Attitude Era.

Prichard's list of students includes some iconic names as he played a crucial role in developing the careers of The Rock, Shane McMahon, and Kurt Angle. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled that the veteran superstars mentioned above possessed incredible potential from their early days.

While Rock, McMahon, and Angle had the skills to become top wrestling stars, Prichard felt nobody could have predicted how big they would get due to the uncertainty in the wrestling business.

Here's what Prichard had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Q&A show:

"As far as training Rock, Kurt, and Shane, yeah, how could you not know they were stars? They had the 'it' factor, and they were just extraordinary in their training," revealed Tom Prichard. "Could you ever tell me that they will be one of the biggest stars ever and the other guys would achieve as much success? I don't think anybody would have told us that." [9:18 - 9:41]

Tom Prichard is happy to see The Rock's success as a mainstream superstar outside WWE

Dwayne Johnson is one of the select few professional wrestlers to have successfully transitioned to the lucrative world of showbiz. The Rock accomplished it all in WWE before she shifted his focus to acting in 2001, and he has not looked back ever since.

Tom Prichard, as expected, is a proud teacher as he praised The Rock's efforts in becoming a megastar outside the wrestling industry.

Prichard added:

"It's always good to see if you had just that much to do with it, to watch a guy like The Rock do what he did and go from wrestling to this mega, mega, globally known superstar. So, yeah, you knew they would become something special. I knew they would become something special." [9:42 - 10:01]

While it's been a while since The Rock stepped foot inside the ring, recent rumors suggest WWE is expecting him back for a WrestleMania 39 clash against Roman Reigns. Fans will have to wait to see if the cousins lock horns in 2023.

Would you like to see the match finally happen at next year's Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

