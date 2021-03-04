"That's not very realistic" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion reveals Vince McMahon's vision for his character 

Cliff Compton - better known to WWE fans as Domino of the tag team 'Deuce 'n Domino' - has opened up on how Vince McMahon explained his character to him, during his days with WWE.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Domino went into detail on speaking to the WWE Chairman about his and his partners' on-screen characters. While it could have been possible for the pair to head down the road of being presented as "seasoned wrestlers" Vince McMahon saw things going in a totally different direction. He referred to the two as "Brawlers."

Here's what Domino had to say on the discussion with Vince McMahon:

"It was so cool to me because our styles couldn't be any more different (compared to Paul London & Brian Kendrick). They were the clean-cut baby faces who could do all these incredible moves, and with Deuce & Domino, the office or Vince in particular, he didn't want us doing a lot of moves. He was like: ‘You guys are Brawlers. You kick, punch, you rake the eyes’. He didn't see Deuce and Domino as being seasoned wrestlers who could do fancy moves. He's like: ‘That's not very realistic’. And we agreed. Some people might have said: ‘Well, they're not very good wrestlers’. But the characters were guys from technically the other side of the tracks. We were thugs. We were Brawlers."

A brief history of WWE Tag Team Champions Deuce 'n Domino

Originally known under different names as a tag team in OVW, Deuce 'n Domino made their main roster debut on SmackDown! in January 2007. Their hard-hitting, 'Greaser' personas immediately drew the attention of WWE audiences, and it wouldn't be long before the tag team reached the highest of heights for a doubles act in WWE.

Deuce 'n Domino won the WWE Tag Team Championship in April 2007, defeating rivals Paul London and Brian Kendrick, after numerous failed attempts.

Advertisement

However, by 2009, they would be released from their WWE contracts, after splitting as a tag team and undergoing several storyline alterations.

Domino would go on to return to WWE in 2010, wrestling in both FCW and OVW. He would also spend several years working in Ring of Honor.