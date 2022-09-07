"David vs. Goliath, that's what I was born to play" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion explains why he 'loved' working with Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Brock Lesnar shared the ring with superstars who were relatively smaller than him.

One such superstar was Brian Kendrick, who recently opened up about working with The Beast Incarnate. The duo faced each other in 2003 on SmackDown, and Lesnar decimated Kendrick, which resulted in the latter getting a DQ win.

Speaking on Sporstkeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kendrick claimed he loved working alongside Lesnar. He explained the advantages of him being the smaller guy.

"I loved it. You know, I have my pick, the David vs. Goliath, that's what I was born to play. I'm a small guy, I like to sell. I love all aspects of wrestling, playing a babyface against a monster, I really love. You know, as a guy in his early 20s that's when I was at my best. I just looked like a kid, I was small. Yeah, it was really really fun," said Kendrick. [18:10 – 20:20]

Kendrick has worked in multiple major wrestling promotions and had three stints with WWE. In his last tenure, he worked as a coach and producer. He asked for his release and was granted the same on February 1, 2022.

Brock Lesnar could reportedly return to WWE in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar's last in-ring outing saw him lose to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The two collided in a huge Last Man Standing Match with Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

According to a report from Xero News on Twitter, there are plans for Brock Lesnar to seemingly return and face Bobby Lashley. This is an early set of plans for the upcoming Crown Jewel show, and nothing has been confirmed.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.



Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley



This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment. Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment.

Lesnar and Lashley previously faced each other earlier this year. Following interference from The Tribal Chief, Lashleybeatg the former UFC fighter to win the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Since then, he is yet to win a title in the company but could get his hands on the WWE United States Championship that Lashley currently holds.

However, it remains to be seen if Lashley will still head into Saudi Arabia as the WWE US Champion. Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate has never won a title outside the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship.

Do you think Brock Lesnar can win the US Title? Sound off in the comments below.

