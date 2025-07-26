Former WWE Tag Team Champion reacts to Nick Aldis' blockbuster announcement on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match for the SummerSlam 2025. Angelo Dawkins has reacted to the announcement.The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against #DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix, and The Street Profits. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated Dawkins and Montez Ford to win the gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks put the titles on the line against Andrade and Fenix. The match ended via DQ after Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to a huge brawl, as Nick Aldis confirmed another TLC match for the Tag Championships. On X, Dawkins reacted to the announcement with a short message:&quot;TLC 2.&quot; wrote Dawkins.Check out Dawkins' post on X:On the April 25 episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match against The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY. They lost the titles to The Wyatt Sicks on the July 11th episode of SmackDown.The Street Profits are former three-time Tag Team Champions. They have held the RAW Tag Team Championships once and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice.