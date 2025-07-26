  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Former WWE Tag Team Champion reacts to Nick Aldis' blockbuster announcement on SmackDown

Former WWE Tag Team Champion reacts to Nick Aldis' blockbuster announcement on SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 10:14 GMT
Nick Aldis confimed a huge SummerSlam 2025 match (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Nick Aldis has booked some huge matches for SummerSlam 2025 match (Image Credits: WWE.com)

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match for the SummerSlam 2025. Angelo Dawkins has reacted to the announcement.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against #DIY, The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and The Street Profits. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated Dawkins and Montez Ford to win the gold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks put the titles on the line against Andrade and Fenix. The match ended via DQ after Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to a huge brawl, as Nick Aldis confirmed another TLC match for the Tag Championships. On X, Dawkins reacted to the announcement with a short message:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"TLC 2." wrote Dawkins.

Check out Dawkins' post on X:

Ad

On the April 25 episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match against The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY. They lost the titles to The Wyatt Sicks on the July 11th episode of SmackDown.

The Street Profits are former three-time Tag Team Champions. They have held the RAW Tag Team Championships once and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications