Former WWE Tag Team Champion says Roman Reigns hurt his heart

In recent years, Roman Reigns has thrived as one of the biggest on-screen villains in WWE. Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently detailed his reaction to a high-profile segment involving The Tribal Chief.

Earlier this month on SmackDown, Reigns was seemingly set to give up his title of The Tribal Chief to his cousin, Jey Uso, after an intense promo. However, the Undisputed Universal Champion deceived Jey, delivering a vicious low blow to his family member.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg (Brian James) recapped Reigns' incredible performance during the abovementioned segment. He detailed how The Tribal Chief's merciless antics hurt his heart.

"It's [referring to the trial of The Tribal Chief] the best I've ever seen in wrestling. I'll say that without a shadow of a doubt," James added. "Roman getting down on his knees and crying, and then hitting [the low blow] (...) that hurt my heart." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Jey Uso recently challenged Roman Reigns to a title bout. While the match is yet to be confirmed, The Tribal Chief is expected to lock horns with his cousin at WWE SummerSlam on August 5, 2023.

Top star believes Roman Reigns' days as champion are numbered

For over 1000 days, The Tribal Chief has ruled the company as the top champion. During his reign, he has bested numerous top names, including Cody Rhodes, Edge, and John Cena.

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle claimed that The Tribal Chief's title reign could be in jeopardy amid the latter's feud with The Usos.

"I came really close to beating Roman before, but of course, he had The Bloodline. He had his whole gang a year ago. But now, he has no gang. He has no [backup]. He has Solo [Sikoa], and he's a handful, for sure, and [Paul] Heyman. But compared to having four-on-one, now it's two-on-one. So there's a lot of instability, and I feel like [it is a] big opportunity." [34:44 - 35:14]

Check out the full interview below:

At Money in the Bank earlier this month, Roman Reigns was pinned clean in the middle of the ring for the first time since December 15, 2019. He and Solo Sikoa lost to The Usos in a high-profile tag team match.

Who will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your pick in the comments section below.