Former WWE Tag Team Champions reunite backstage at RAW after 8 years

Fred Rosser (f.k.a Darren Young) was recently reunited with his former WWE tag team partner Titus O'Neil backstage on RAW. The Prime Time Players haven't shared the stage since 2016, when the two were still active performers in WWE.

O'Neil and Rosser teamed up for the first time in 2012 and were reintroduced as The Prime Time Players. The team initially struggled to find success during their initial run, and the two parted ways in 2014. However, they reunited in 2015 and managed to dethrone The New Day and become WWE Tag Team Champions. It looks like the two are still on quite good terms.

Rosser recently shared a picture on his Twitter account:

"Let us remind you . . . BROWN DON'T BREAK DOWN & PTP in the house!!!"

Fred Rosser left WWE in 2017

The Prime Time Players' second run ended when the team disbanded after O'Neil was suspended for a physical altercation with Vince McMahon. Fred Rosser then started working with Bob Backlund, and he received a small push. Mr. No Days Off lingered around the Intercontinental Championship scene for a while but failed to capture the gold. After Titus O'Neil's suspension ended, he had a brief feud with Rosser, and the two even teamed up for a bit after that.

Over the next few months, Darren Young had little on-screen time, and shortly after suffering an arm injury in early 2017, he was let go of his contract.

Following his departure from WWE, Rosser appeared on a few indie shows for a couple of years before he signed a contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has since been working mostly on New Japan Strong, putting on some impressive performances.

Rosser's backstage appearance on RAW has made things interesting, and it has definitely gotten people talking.

