Former WWE Tag Team Champions to reunite for a match after six years

Two former WWE Superstars are set to team up for the first time in six years. The stars in question are Simon Gotch and Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English).

The Vaudevillains was a tag team that competed in WWE from 2014 to 2017. The duo of English and Gotch won the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion. Gotch was released from his contract in 2017, while English embarked on a singles run before siding with Rusev. He was released in 2020.

The Vaudevillains are all set to reunite at the HOG Fallout event on September 15, 2023. As of now, The Vaudevillains' opponents haven't been announced.

"Former NXT Tag Team Champions debut at HOG Fallout on September 15th in NYC. The Vaudevillians, Simon Gotch and Matthew Rehwoldt reunite in their House Of Glory debut on Friday September 15th live from the NYC Arena. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have set their sights on HOG's tag team division. Who will they face at Fallout? Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social media channels for match announcements."

The Vaudevillains' last outing together was on WWE SmackDown six years ago

On the April 4, 2017, edition of SmackDown, Simon Gotch and Aiden English lost a dark match to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. This was the last time that the two stars wrestled together.

Soon after, Gotch was released from the company. Three years later, English was let go as well.

Here's what he told Fightful about his release:

"Yeah, there’s no hard feelings or anything like that. You heard all the news that day. Not just the on-screen talent, but furloughs and employees being let go, corporate behind the scenes stuff, too. So, it affected everybody. I don’t think there’s a single person, in front of or behind the camera, anyone who was let go, ’cause, 'Alright, we just don’t have anything for these people.' I know the people who were letting people go, and I talk to them on that day and that was a hard day for them."

With HOG Fallout mere days away, fans can expect The Vaudevillains' opponents to be announced very soon. It remains to be seen if the reunion is a one-off affair or if the duo will continue teaming up in the near future.

