Former WWE tag team champions tease reunion; Bayley reacts

WWE Superstar Bayley recently reacted to former tag team champions teasing their reunion on social media. The duo was released from their contracts with the global juggernaut in April 2021.

Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) were part of a popular team, The IIconics, during their six years in the wrestling promotion. However, the duo was forced to disband after losing to The Riott Squad at Payback 2020, per a stipulation.

Cassie Lee recently posted a video on her Instagram account of herself wrestling with her husband, Shawn Spears, with Jessica McKay seemingly as her tag team partner. She added the word 'iconic' in the captions to possibly tease a major reunion.

Trending

"We werkin! 🤼‍♀️ Very inspirational. Very iconic. II ♥️," she wrote.

You can check out Cassie Lee's Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of several stars, including Lee's former tag team partner Jessica McKay and inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley. The two shared their reaction to the social media post in the comments section.

Bayley and Jessica McKay's comments [Photo credits: Cassie Lee's Instagram post]

Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee reveals how the name "The IIconics" was coined

In an interview with Ring The Belle a few months ago, Cassie Lee revealed how the name The IIconics came about.

The former Peyton Royce noted that the name was coined after the wrestling promotion had issues trademarking their former name, "The Iconic Duo." The 32-year-old added that the wrestling promotion asked the duo to come up with a new name.

"Well, they told us we couldn't be 'The Iconic Duo.' It's not copyrighted. I think it couldn't be trademarked because it was just a regular phrase. So they were like, 'You've got to come up with something new.' So we were going to come up with something completely different away from that. Then we're like, 'No, this is who we are, and we've put all our work and energy into creating The Iconic Duo. So, let's try and, like, make it work, so that's where The IIconics came from,'" she said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Following their departure from WWE, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay joined TNA Wrestling as a tag team and even won the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

However, six months after their IMPACT debut, the duo announced they would be stepping away from the in-ring action indefinitely. It remains to be seen if the duo ever returns to the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback