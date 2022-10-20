The Bollywood Boyz recently stated that they'd be an "asset" for both WWE and AEW if either promotion approach them for their services.

The duo made their WWE debut in 2016, where they performed under the ring name The Singh Brothers. Sunil and Samir Singh were the managers of Jinder Mahal. They played a vital role in ensuring The Modern Day Maharaja had a long run with the WWE Championship by interfering in his matches and helping him retain the gold.

They also performed on the now-defunct 205 Live. Their tenure with the global juggernaut was cut short when they were released last year owing to budget cuts. However, the duo is open to returning to the company under Triple H's regime.

A fan on Twitter reacted to Bollywood Boyz's AEW debut on a recent episode of Dark Elevation, saying he wanted them to return to the Stamford-based promotion. The duo responded to the tweet by saying they would be an asset to both the global juggernaut as well as Tony Khan's promotion.

"We’d be an asset to either company, TBH," tweeted Bollywood Boyz.

Triple H has brought back many talents to WWE

Since assuming power in August 2022, The Game has left no stone unturned in bringing back many fan favorites who were released from the promotion owing to budget cuts. Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and the biggest of all, Bray Wyatt, among many others, have returned to the company.

Before signing w/ the WWE, they were 5-time ECCW Tag Team Champions. The Bollywood Boyz are known for their time in the WWE, where they competed from 2016 to 2021. Both competed in the Cruiserweight Classic & were Jinder Mahal's managers.Before signing w/ the WWE, they were 5-time ECCW Tag Team Champions. #AEW The Bollywood Boyz are known for their time in the WWE, where they competed from 2016 to 2021. Both competed in the Cruiserweight Classic & were Jinder Mahal's managers.Before signing w/ the WWE, they were 5-time ECCW Tag Team Champions. #AEW https://t.co/Y4u8vHWL3A

As such, The Bollywood Boyz, whose potential was left untapped during their first tenure, could also find their way back, given that WWE expresses interest. The duo could also potentially join All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis now, considering their debuts were very well received by fans.

Whatever the case, fans of The Bollywood Boyz are pleased to see them grabbing mainstream attention all over again.

Do you see Sunil and Samir Singh returning to the global juggernaut anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

