Former WWE tag team to reunite for the first time in six years

Aiden English and Simon Gotch, formerly known in WWE as The Vaudevillains, are set to reunite on the independent circuit soon.

The Vaudevillains started at NXT back in 2014, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship once during their run. They were called up to the main roster two years later but found little success there. Gotch was released a year later, while English lasted until the COVID-19 budget cuts in 2020.

English retired last year to focus on his work as a commentator for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. However, he recently announced that he'll be taking bookings and begin wrestling again.

I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year!

(Including Vaudevillains matches? )



It's official...I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year!(Including Vaudevillains matches?Available to:- Wrestle- Meet & Greet- Commentary/Host- Manage/MouthpieceLike/RTWhere to first? pic.twitter.com/51hnsviJ1q

While English only teased a potential reunion of The Vaudevillains, Gotch officially confirmed it by telling everyone that they are accepting bookings as a team. If they wrestle sometime in the next month or later this year, it will be the first time they are back together since Gotch was released in 2017.

"For those that missed it, @DramaKingMatt and myself are currently accepting bookings as a team for the first time in 6 years. Book us before we pull a Disney Vault and disappear for another 5 years."

Simon Gotch / サイモン・ゴッチ @deviousjourney For those that missed it, @DramaKingMatt and myself are currently accepting bookings as a team for the first time in 6 years. Book us before we pull a Disney Vault and disappear for another 5 years. pic.twitter.com/aze2xJbm62

Gotch returned to the independent circuit after getting released by WWE in 2017. He has wrestled for promotions such as XWA, Pro Wrestling Pride, Chikara, Ring of Honor, and Major League Wrestling. He's currently signed to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

Simon Gotch and Aiden English were not close friends during their WWE run

In an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast back in 2017, Simon Gotch opened up about teaming up with Aiden English. Gotch revealed that they were not close friends despite being tag team partners.

"For the sake of work we worked together as best we could but we got along fine," Gotch said. "Sometimes we got along well and sometimes we were kind of like an old married couple and it was not so well but it was more because we both had this idea we were trying to get across and it didn't always mesh with the other person's vision."

The Vaudevillains remained a fan-favorite tag team despite enjoying little success in WWE. It remains to be seen how they will fare this time around.

Are you excited about The Vaudevillains reunion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

