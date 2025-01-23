Former WWE tag team will be in town for the Royal Rumble for first time in 4 years

The annual WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting premium live events of the year since fans never know who the surprise entrants in the eponymous matches for the men's and women's divisions will be. This year is no different, and with WrestleCon taking place in Indianapolis on the same day, many wrestling legends are likely to be in town.

Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (aka Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) of The IIconics, will be in town for WrestleCon and could make their first appearance at the premium live event since their release in 2021.

Royce and Kay had previously noted that they would be open to returning in the 30-women match after initially turning down the offer in 2022.

Could it finally be time?

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

It seems that The IIconics aren't the only former WWE stars who will be in town for the show since names like Maria Kanellis, Mickie James, Jojo Offerman, and Victoria will also be present.

Trending

Several male WWE legends including Sting, Jerry Lawler, and Bob Orton will also be in attendance for WrestleCon and could be around for the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

WWE has a number of open Royal Rumble slots

Ahead of next weekend's Royal Rumble, only a handful of men and just two women have declared their spots in the 'Rumble Matches for their respective divisions, which means that there are several slots open for surprises.

These surprises will likely include the returns of former stars and legends as well as possible comebacks from current stars like Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella, who could all be featured in the Women's Royal Rumble Match after being out of action for several months.

With so many names set to be in town, there could be many featured in the 30-women match with recent rumors suggesting that Nikki Bella could also be set to make her return, after not wrestling for more than six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback