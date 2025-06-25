Former WWE talent responds to health concerns regarding Goldberg ahead of match with Gunther (Exclusive)

Goldberg going up against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has certainly sparked excitement among fans, although with some concern regarding his health and physical conditioning. Goldberg's son, Gage, who has previously appeared in the company's programming, recently commented on the topic.

Ad

According to Gage, the Ring General is what prime Goldberg used to be during the latter's peak era. While Gunther is a force to be reckoned with, Gage believes his father is up to the task, and it would make for a good challenge.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Gage also mentioned that this bout could be a great retirement match for the WWE legend. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't think so no. 'Cause if you look at Gunther right now, that was my dad a couple of, well not a couple of years ago, but back in the day that was my dad. So I think it's a good challenge for him for sure, and it could be a great retirement match for him." [2:30 onwards]

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Gage Goldberg has WWE as his backup plan

According to Goldberg's son, football is what he is focused on for the time being, although he has not ruled out wrestling in WWE as a career.

Speaking in a previous interview with Bill Apter, Gage talked about how he wanted to see how his path in football progressed. He said:

"I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool, being amped up and everything and having all the adrenaline, but then also I know my place right now is with football, so I'm gonna live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn't work out, could be wrestling, don't know. It's a back-up plan," Gage Goldberg said. [3:17 – 3:39]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Gage.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!