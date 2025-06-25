Former WWE talent responds to health concerns regarding Goldberg ahead of match with Gunther (Exclusive)

Goldberg going up against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has certainly sparked excitement among fans, although with some concern regarding his health and physical conditioning. Goldberg's son, Gage, who has previously appeared in the company's programming, recently commented on the topic.
According to Gage, the Ring General is what prime Goldberg used to be during the latter's peak era. While Gunther is a force to be reckoned with, Gage believes his father is up to the task, and it would make for a good challenge.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Gage also mentioned that this bout could be a great retirement match for the WWE legend. He said:
"I don't think so no. 'Cause if you look at Gunther right now, that was my dad a couple of, well not a couple of years ago, but back in the day that was my dad. So I think it's a good challenge for him for sure, and it could be a great retirement match for him." [2:30 onwards]
Gage Goldberg has WWE as his backup plan
According to Goldberg's son, football is what he is focused on for the time being, although he has not ruled out wrestling in WWE as a career.
Speaking in a previous interview with Bill Apter, Gage talked about how he wanted to see how his path in football progressed. He said:
"I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool, being amped up and everything and having all the adrenaline, but then also I know my place right now is with football, so I'm gonna live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn't work out, could be wrestling, don't know. It's a back-up plan," Gage Goldberg said. [3:17 – 3:39]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Gage.
