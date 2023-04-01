Former WWE title challenger announces he is leaving the United States to explore new "yogic life" in India

A former title challenger in WWE has now announced that he is leaving the United States to explore a new life in India over the next two months. Austin Aries' announcement has left fans a bit perplexed, to say the least.

For the past two years, Austin Aries has made quite an impact in WWE. He appeared in NXT and had a run there until he suffered an injury. He became a commentator on the main roster for a while. However, this finally changed when he attacked Neville to challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Unfortunately, every time he challenged him for the WWE title, he lost. After one of his failed challenges, Aries was released from his contract. The reports stated that he was frustrated with the company but would later confirm that he had not asked for his release and was let go as the creative team didn't have anything for him.

Since then, he has had runs in MLW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and Control Your Narrative, as well as several indie wrestling promotions. He was also involved in controversy after being accused by several women of sexual misconduct during the Speaking Out movement.

Now, Aries seems set on retiring from modern life for two months as he travels to Rishikesh, India, a common town for pilgrimages for Hindus. With numerous temples and ashrams built alongside the banks of the Holy Ganges River, Aries appears set to explore a "yogic life" over the next two months.

"Heading to the airport for my next adventure. Rishikesh, India will be my home for next two months as I submerse myself in the yogic life," he wrote.

Austin Aries had a controversial incident with former WWE Superstar John Morrison

John Morrison won the IMPACT World Championship at the 2018 Bound For Glory event.

Unfortunately, his win over Austin Aries was tinged with controversy. In a moment that blurred the lines between a work and a shoot, Aries no-sold the match's finish, rolling out of the ring, shouting at EVP Don Callis at ringside, and then flipping everyone off.

Morrison spoke about the incident to Sportskeeda in an interview.

"I think Austin Aries is a sore loser and I think it's probably because he's got a little bit of a short man complex. He's got a short temper. He's quick to anger. I'm really proud of the match him and I had at Bound For Glory and I wish that he'd have conducted himself differently."

The former WWE superstar has since worked on his mental health and lifestyle. The latest decision to move to India seems to continue that.

What do you think of Austin Aries' move to India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

