Former WWE titleholder attacked by Gigi Dolin in vicious assault during match

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin viciously attacked her ex-partner Jacy Jayne during her match against Indi Hartwell tonight.

A couple of weeks ago, Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she turned her back on her former tag team partner Dolin. To make things worse, Jayne viciously kicked Dolin's head to end their friendship.

Following the assault, Jayne wasted no opportunity to bury her former tag team partner. It was also announced that Jayne would return to singles competition against Indi Hartwell for the first time since her breakup with Dolin.

Neither of the women held back as they exchanged vicious strikes. At one point, Indi looked knocked out when Jayne kicked her head in the turnbuckle, reminiscent of what she did to Gigi Dolin a few weeks ago.

However, the match didn't come to a conclusion as Gigi Dolin viciously attacked Jayne and sent her into the barricade several times. Jacy Jayne tried her best to evade her former tag team partner and ran to the back as Gigi followed in pursuit.

Now that Gigi is back, it will be interesting to see if she will get retribution for what Jacy Jayne did to her a couple of weeks ago.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes