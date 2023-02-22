Create

Former WWE titleholder attacked by Gigi Dolin in vicious assault during match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 22, 2023 07:55 IST
Gigi Dolin
Gigi Dolin is the former tag team partner of Jacy Jayne

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin viciously attacked her ex-partner Jacy Jayne during her match against Indi Hartwell tonight.

A couple of weeks ago, Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she turned her back on her former tag team partner Dolin. To make things worse, Jayne viciously kicked Dolin's head to end their friendship.

Following the assault, Jayne wasted no opportunity to bury her former tag team partner. It was also announced that Jayne would return to singles competition against Indi Hartwell for the first time since her breakup with Dolin.

.@jacyjaynewwe is in action NEXT!#WWENXT https://t.co/Hgc5igoPhc

Neither of the women held back as they exchanged vicious strikes. At one point, Indi looked knocked out when Jayne kicked her head in the turnbuckle, reminiscent of what she did to Gigi Dolin a few weeks ago.

However, the match didn't come to a conclusion as Gigi Dolin viciously attacked Jayne and sent her into the barricade several times. Jacy Jayne tried her best to evade her former tag team partner and ran to the back as Gigi followed in pursuit.

GIGI DOLIN IS BACK!!!@gigidolin_wwe is unleashed and is taking out @jacyjaynewwe 😱😱😱#WWENXT https://t.co/31PgwvNRdw

Now that Gigi is back, it will be interesting to see if she will get retribution for what Jacy Jayne did to her a couple of weeks ago.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
