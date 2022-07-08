"I blew my family up and have nothing to show for it" - Former WWE trainer details release in interview with Renee Paquette

Former WWE trainer Allison Danger opened up about her release from the company during a recent interview with Renee Paquette.

Danger is a well-known performer on the women's independent wrestling scene, beginning her career back in the late 1990s. She has worked for the likes of IWA Mid-South, Ring of Honor, and Shimmer. She was also signed to the WWE Performance Center in October 2021 to carry out talent coaching duties.

Though Danger reportedly received high praise from her students at the PC, she was terminated by WWE in January 2022. In a recent interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former ROH star opened up about her release from Vince McMahon's company.

Danger claimed she had a lot of guilt associated with distrupting her family life for a very temporary position:

"To only be here 3 months and then to have it all blow up, I have a lot of mom guilt attached to... I feel I blew my family up and have nothing to show for it," Danger said. (H/T: F4WOnline)

The former trainer also went into detail on her release from the company:

"They said it wasn't my fault, there was nothing I did wrong. I literally got a text a couple of days before that we were all doing great jobs and how happy they were with the current roster," she added. (H/T: F4WOnline)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette This chick. Trailblazer, locker room leader, former NXT Trainer, she has seen and done it all and has the stories to tell. What a wild year she’s had. A cross country move, time away from her family, sacrifices, and all for her love of professional wrestling. @allisondanger This chick. Trailblazer, locker room leader, former NXT Trainer, she has seen and done it all and has the stories to tell. What a wild year she’s had. A cross country move, time away from her family, sacrifices, and all for her love of professional wrestling. @allisondanger https://t.co/JkYuO6myzC

Renee Paquette's guest is related to a former ECW World Champion

Allison Danger got her start in the wrestling business back in the Extreme Championship Wrestling locker room, thanks to her brother Steve Corino.

After this introduction, Danger befriended some of the promotions' female talent, Francine being a notable example. She was then asked to fill in as Sandman's manager when The Hardcore Icon's wife, who usually performed the duties, was unavailable.

Allison Danger @allisondanger

Being this vulnerable was tough but I am so glad it was with you twitter.com/ReneePaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette This chick. Trailblazer, locker room leader, former NXT Trainer, she has seen and done it all and has the stories to tell. What a wild year she’s had. A cross country move, time away from her family, sacrifices, and all for her love of professional wrestling. @allisondanger This chick. Trailblazer, locker room leader, former NXT Trainer, she has seen and done it all and has the stories to tell. What a wild year she’s had. A cross country move, time away from her family, sacrifices, and all for her love of professional wrestling. @allisondanger https://t.co/JkYuO6myzC Thank you @ReneePaquette and team for having me!Being this vulnerable was tough but I am so glad it was with you Thank you @ReneePaquette and team for having me! Being this vulnerable was tough but I am so glad it was with you ♥️♥️ twitter.com/ReneePaquette/…

Danger also received training from current AEW World Champion CM Punk during the early stages of her career.

It is fascinating to learn about WWE's release process from a former talent, and interesting to see them given a platform by the likes of Renee Paquette. You can read all the latest WWE news updates by clicking right here.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far