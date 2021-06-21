"When he got to WWE, he didn't know anything" - Former trainer slams Batista for being a bad student

Former OVW trainer Kenny Bolin was recently a guest on WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews on YouTube. During the interview, Bolin opened up about his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer Batista in OVW.

The former trainer indicated that Batista was not a great student. The former trained said that he'd heard Batista tell producers that he had not been taught certain things. In the interview, Bolin disputed Batista's claim.

"When he got to WWE, he didn't know anything and they kept saying, 'How the ***k can you not know this?' " Bolin said. 'They didn't teach me that.' That was always his answer from what we were told - 'They didn't teach me that.'"

"Finally someone asked him," Bolin continued. "At that point, I had sent like 15/16 guys to the WWE. As a company, we had sent 36. I had sent over half of the guys myself out of my group. I said, 'The other 36 know what to do, how does he not?' He said, 'Kenny, it's funny that you pointed that out because that's what the agents told him.'"

Kenny Bolin on Batista when he was first called up to WWE

Batista in WWE

Bolin also pointed out how Batista still shaves his head. He said that, back in the day, Batista sometimes blamed being sick for the reason he didn't have any hair.

"He thought he was sick a lot because Jimmy [Jim Cornette] made him shave his head and do this demon gimmick," Bolin added. "He did not want to get in the Ohio river, he wanted no part of that, but in order to pull the gimmick off, he had to do it. He wasn't happy about that. He claims that made him sick. He didn't get along too well with Cornette, myself, even though Syn was his manager."

Batista has gone on to become one of the most recognized Superstars to break out of WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era. He has since crossed over into Hollywood, and he has starred in a number of films, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Army of the Dead."

