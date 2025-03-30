Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey provides major health update

Ronda Rousey has accomplished plenty in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. A former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Rousey successfully transitioned to a career in professional wrestling and even became a World Champion.

Recently, the 2008 Olympics bronze medalist provided a major update on her health. In a post on Instagram, Rousey shared training footage in which she was practicing throws with Rana Willink. For those unaware, Rana is the daughter of retired U.S. Navy officer and popular podcaster Jocko Willink.

In this post shared by Ronda Rousey, she gave a major update about her health as she revealed her ligaments have officially tightened up. Further, Rousey was thankful for the years of repetition in training, which are still paying off. She wrote:

"First throws with @ranawillink on the crash pad now that my ligaments are officially tightened back up - nice to know that the years of countless repetition are still paying off and they still got that whip to ‘em #MOMtage."

Ronda Rousey once revealed health issues kept her away from returning to MMA

It would be safe to say that UFC's Women's Division has been built on the back of Ronda Rousey. After all, Rousey was the promotion's first female champion and was very dominant until she suffered a loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Australia.

This loss to Holm was followed by another loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, after which Rousey never fought again. While many fans still desire to see the 38-year-old compete in the octagon, last year, she revealed why a return to MMA would never be possible.

Citing health issues, Ronda Rousey said:

“It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t... You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time. They don’t get better.”

After calling the curtains on her MMA career, Rousey pursued a career in professional wrestling. While she wrestled in some independent promotions in 2023, her last WWE appearance also came that year as she lost an MMA Rules match to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

