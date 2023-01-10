Former WWE Universal Champion breaks silence following huge win on RAW

After picking up a big momentum-building win on Monday Night RAW last night, WWE star Finn Balor has touted Judgment Day's success on Twitter.

During this week's RAW, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio each helped their team outlast four other top duos to become the number-one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Following their big victory as a faction, the former Universal Champion took to social media to comment on the bout's outcome.

"TJD NO.1 CONTENDERS," tweeted Balor.

Judgment Day will now take on The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship at a later date. The champions have also held the SmackDown belts for more than 535 days as of this writing.

Judgment Day has helped Finn Balor find his creative groove in WWE

Before joining the villainous stable in June 2022, the Irish star's run on the company's main roster seemingly became stagnant. However, since embracing his evil persona, fans have seen a new side to the 41-year-old.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, the RAW Superstar explained how being part of Judgment Day had filled a creative void for him.

"That’s something that was stifled for a lot of years with just the way things work, working for such a big company with so many different departments that you have to keep happy. Everything from merchandise to TV to media, you have to keep all these departments happy. Sometimes, I’ve done that at the expense of my own happiness, that’s something that I’ve changed in recent years and I feel like that’s helped me flourish," said Balor. (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

Since joining WWE in 2014, Finn Balor has had many successful moments. Besides being the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, he has held the NXT, United States, and Intercontinental Championships.

Has your opinion on Judgment Day changed since its debut? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

