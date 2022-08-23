Former WWE Universal Champion comments on recent character change under new Triple H regime

With Triple H now at the creative helm of WWE, Kevin Owens has spoken about the recent alterations in his on-screen character.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last month, The Game was appointed WWE's new head of creative. One star who has benefited from this change is Owens, who recently returned to working as his old 'Prizefighter' character, which saw him reach great heights in popularity at the start of his WWE career.

Speaking on RAW Talk, KO stated how the change have enabled him to find a new source of energy moving forward.

"But see there's been a lot of changes lately, right? And for me, the only option, the only option with all the changes wasn't to evolve, it was actually to go back to what I used to be. And now, I mean, people can see it. This, this is the shirt I wore when I made my WWE debut in NXT and this always worked out for me. I called myself a prizefighter in the past, I called myself a prizefighter last week and tonight in Toronto." Owens added: "I'm proud, but it is just the beginning because the Kevin Owens show is back And it's better than ever." From 0:44 to 1:40

Since returning to his fan-favorite gimmick, Owens has been wrecking through stars like Ezekiel and Chad Gable, as well as facing off against Drew McIntyre in an all-out brawl on a recent episode of RAW.

Kevin Owens on working with Triple H again

The Canadian star arrived in WWE in 2014, where he began working for the company's third brand, NXT. During his time there, he forged a great working relationship with The King of Kings, who worked as the program's showrunner.

With Hunter now the head of creative for WWE's main roster, Kevin Owens said in a recent interview on the TWC Show how excited he is to work with Triple H again.

"Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening." H/T Wrestling Inc

Triple H's story-telling brand seems to be paying off as the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has arguably improved since he took control.

