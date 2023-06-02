Former WWE Universal Champion undergoes neck fusion surgery

WWE is currently busy focusing on international premium live events as the company will be headed to London for Money in the Bank 2023. Meanwhile, former Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman provided an update on his recent injury.

Last year, Braun Strowman made his return to the company for a second run under the new regime and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The Monster Among Men feuded with Omos and defeated The Nigerian Giant at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Later, he began working in the tag team division alongside Ricochet on the blue brand. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Strowman is out with an injury and will take some time off. Today, he provided an update and mentioned that he recently had surgery for his C4 and C5 vertebrates. Check it out:

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes."

Currently, there is no timetable provided for the former Universal Champion's return to the ring.

Braun Strowman's last singles rivalry was against a top WWE star

Earlier this year, Braun Strowman and Ricochet joined forces against Imperium and worked in the tag team division. Later, The Monster Among Men went head-to-head against The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

The two faced each other for the title, but Strowman was unable to defeat Gunther. After his loss, he focused on the tag team division alongside Ricochet.

The two also competed in a Fatal 4 Way match at WrestleMania 39 and lost. During the Draft, the tag team was drafted to Monday Night RAW from Friday Night SmackDown.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we wish the Monster Among Men a speedy recovery.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes