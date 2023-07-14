Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's father allegedly wants a mustache like Vince McMahon.

The 77-year-old left everyone surprised when he debuted a new look earlier this year and began donning a mustache. McMahon's new look received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe.

In his latest tweet, Matt Cardona shared a picture of his father, who can be seen sporting a mustache. The former WWE Superstar stated that his dad said he's growing a mustache similar to that of Vince McMahon.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona “I’m growing in my mustache like Vince.” - my Dad “I’m growing in my mustache like Vince.” - my Dad https://t.co/8aPNGmxkl8

Vince McMahon's new look garnered an interesting response from a WWE Hall of Famer

Several wrestling personalities reacted when McMahon debuted his new look. WWE legend Booker T had a chat with PWMania around the same time and praised McMahon for evolving in life.

"Now, she just talked to me a couple of days ago, and she was looking at some old pictures of me, and she goes, please, Dad, don't ever shave your beard, you know? I think changing with the times it's something that we all got to do. And I think Vince McMahon still being a guy that's evolving in life still wants to evolve as far as his appearance as well," Booker said. [H/T PWMania]

As for Matt Cardona, it has been more than three years since he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. He was one of several top names who were released during the pandemic.

Cardona has established himself since then as one of the biggest names in the wrestling business and is quite possibly the most over star on the independent scene today.

The 38-year-old has spoken up on various occasions about a potential return to WWE. He has made it clear that he won't refuse if an opportunity presents itself somewhere down the line. He added that if Triple H calls him, he would pick up the call and discuss a possible comeback.

